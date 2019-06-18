Overview

Dr. Esthia Giakovis-Sterling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Giakovis-Sterling works at ELLIOT HEALTH SYSTEM PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE in Manchester, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.