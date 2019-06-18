Dr. Esthia Giakovis-Sterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giakovis-Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esthia Giakovis-Sterling, MD
Overview
Dr. Esthia Giakovis-Sterling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Giakovis-Sterling works at
Locations
Elliot 1-day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 627-1102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Esthia Giakovis-Sterling, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1114902129
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giakovis-Sterling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giakovis-Sterling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giakovis-Sterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giakovis-Sterling works at
Dr. Giakovis-Sterling speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Giakovis-Sterling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giakovis-Sterling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giakovis-Sterling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giakovis-Sterling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.