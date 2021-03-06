See All Neurologists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Esther Young, DO

Neurology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Esther Young, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Young works at Oakland Neurology Center, PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Oakland Neurology Center, PC
    633 South Blvd E Ste 1300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 299-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tension Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tension Headache

Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 06, 2021
    I have been a migraine patient of Dr. Young's for approximately 10 years. At one point I left her practice to go to a well known head pain clinic. After over a year there with no relief, I returned to Dr. Young. Even though I have never been free of migraines, she keeps trying new meds to reduce them and never makes me feel like I'm a hypochondriac. I have never found her or any of her staff to be anything but friendly and helpful.
    About Dr. Esther Young, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740230085
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esther Young, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Oakland Neurology Center, PC in Rochester Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    Dr. Young has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

