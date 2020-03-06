See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Esther Vivas, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Esther Vivas, MD

Neurotology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Esther Vivas, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Vivas works at Anticoagulation Management Svc in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory University Hospital Midtown
    550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 686-1850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Ear Tube Placement
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Ear Tube Placement
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vivas?

    Mar 06, 2020
    Not only is Dr. Vivas a great surgeon but she's a fantastic person! She's got the best bedside manner & genuinely cares about her patients. Her nurses are wonderful as well! I would highly recommend her to everyone!
    Holly Tubbs — Mar 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Esther Vivas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Esther Vivas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vivas to family and friends

    Dr. Vivas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vivas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Esther Vivas, MD.

    About Dr. Esther Vivas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932330495
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hobart and William Smith Colleges
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esther Vivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vivas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vivas works at Anticoagulation Management Svc in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Vivas’s profile.

    Dr. Vivas has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Esther Vivas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.