Dr. Esther Vivas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Esther Vivas, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Vivas works at
Locations
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 686-1850
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Vivas a great surgeon but she's a fantastic person! She's got the best bedside manner & genuinely cares about her patients. Her nurses are wonderful as well! I would highly recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Esther Vivas, MD
- Neurotology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932330495
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vivas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vivas works at
Dr. Vivas has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vivas speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.