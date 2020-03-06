Overview

Dr. Esther Vivas, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Vivas works at Anticoagulation Management Svc in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.