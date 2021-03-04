Overview

Dr. Esther Vergara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Vergara works at Advocate Medical Group effective 10/1/21 in Glenview, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.