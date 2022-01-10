See All Pediatricians in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD

Pediatrics
4 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Molina Tatoy works at ESTHER L TATOY MD in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Esther L Tatoy MD
    27532 Cashford Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 973-7076

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Molina Tatoy?

    Jan 10, 2022
    Thankful that COVID-19 vaccine is available. My kid and niece got their covid vaccine. Office called us to let us know. Dr. Tatoy is very caring to my kids (16 and 12) and my niece.
    Ria — Jan 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Molina Tatoy to family and friends

    Dr. Molina Tatoy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Molina Tatoy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD.

    About Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780656868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina Tatoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molina Tatoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molina Tatoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molina Tatoy works at ESTHER L TATOY MD in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Molina Tatoy’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina Tatoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina Tatoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina Tatoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina Tatoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.