Dr. Esther Schmuel, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schmuel works at Comprehensive Maternal-Fetal Medicine Consultants in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.