Dr. Esther Rhee, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Rhee, DMD
Overview
Dr. Esther Rhee, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Roseville, CA.
Dr. Rhee works at
Locations
Sacramento Oral Surgery Roseville1603 Eureka Rd Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 245-6225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Delta Health System
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All people I was in contact with or were part of the surgery team we?re Awesome! I really felt take care of.
About Dr. Esther Rhee, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1245677871
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rhee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.