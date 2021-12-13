Dr. Poza-Juncal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Poza-Juncal, MD
Dr. Esther Poza-Juncal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
New Start Recovery Center Pllc105 Newsom St Ste 106, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-5515
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
So caring, and really listens!
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245231927
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
