Dr. Esther Park-Hwang, MD
Overview
Dr. Esther Park-Hwang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Loma Linda Medical School and is affiliated with Arbor Health - Morton Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
MultiCare on Division1105 Division Ave Ste 101, Tacoma, WA 98403 Directions (253) 403-9860
Hospital Affiliations
- Arbor Health - Morton Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Park was on and off shift during a days long induction due to preeclampsia. Ultimately, she delivered us and I could not have been more confident in the care I received. She was calm, kind, composed and direct. She manually turned turned the baby so he could finally be delivered. If I ever have another, I will seek her out. She was amazing.
About Dr. Esther Park-Hwang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184638439
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Loma Linda Medical School
- Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park-Hwang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park-Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park-Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park-Hwang has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park-Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Park-Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park-Hwang.
