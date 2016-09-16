Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Park, DO
Overview
Dr. Esther Park, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Oak Health Center A Medical Corp.23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 213, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 258-3741
Park Psychiatry LLC1101 Dove St Ste 130, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 258-3741
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, good advice and direction given to patients, empathetic and explains things well. She helped diagnose my problem and direct me to specialist to have further tests.
About Dr. Esther Park, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1356420301
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
