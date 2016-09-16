See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Esther Park, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (11)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Esther Park, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Park works at Oak Health Center A Medical Corp. in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Health Center A Medical Corp.
    23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 213, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 258-3741
  2. 2
    Park Psychiatry LLC
    1101 Dove St Ste 130, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 258-3741

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 16, 2016
    Very thorough, good advice and direction given to patients, empathetic and explains things well. She helped diagnose my problem and direct me to specialist to have further tests.
    Katherine in Redmond, WA — Sep 16, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Esther Park, DO
    About Dr. Esther Park, DO

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356420301
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

