Overview

Dr. Esther Liu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at NorthShore Medical Group in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Round Lake Beach, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.