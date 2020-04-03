Dr. Esther Lipstein-Kresch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipstein-Kresch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Lipstein-Kresch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Esther Lipstein-Kresch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Great Neck Medical Associates2 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
New Hyde Park Office1 Dakota Dr Ste 218, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 488-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Went to see Dr. Lipstein for the first time. Just love her. She explained everything to me. Very caring and compassionate. Her assistance Kim is equally great. The front desk is very friendly. I would recommend her to family and friends in a heartbeat.
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386667038
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Lipstein-Kresch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipstein-Kresch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipstein-Kresch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipstein-Kresch has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipstein-Kresch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipstein-Kresch speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipstein-Kresch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipstein-Kresch.
