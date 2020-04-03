Overview

Dr. Esther Lipstein-Kresch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Lipstein-Kresch works at Pro Health Care Associates LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.