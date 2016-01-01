Overview

Dr. Esther Levin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clewiston, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tartu University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Hendry Regional Cardiology in Clewiston, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.