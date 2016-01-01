Dr. Esther Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Esther Levin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clewiston, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tartu University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
-
1
Hendry Regional Cardiology532 W Sagamore Ave Ste C, Clewiston, FL 33440 Directions (863) 902-3021
-
2
Esther Levin MD475 Biltmore Way Ste 401, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 476-5001
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Mutual of Omaha
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
About Dr. Esther Levin, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Finnish, German and Russian
- 1013926906
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memoria
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Tartu University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin speaks Finnish, German and Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.