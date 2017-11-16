Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Esther Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Endocrine and Metabolic Specialists LLC22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 201, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 535-8870
Valley Medical Group - Endocrinology1578 State Route 23 # 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (201) 832-7487
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee is the best Endo dr that I have seen in many years . She is caring, knowledgeable, easy to communicate,helpful,pleasant personality. She is highly recommended for anyone that wants a great doc.
About Dr. Esther Lee, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1952545162
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- New York University School of Medicine
- The College of New Jersey
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
