Dr. Esther Kissin, MD
Overview
Dr. Esther Kissin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Kissin works at
Locations
St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 925-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Kissin's patient for 4-5 yrs. I appreciate her depth of experience, insights, attention to detail and value her advice.
About Dr. Esther Kissin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Internal Medicine
