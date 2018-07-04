Dr. Esther Khatibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Khatibi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Esther Khatibi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Khatibi works at
Locations
-
1
New Life Direct Primary Care5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 450, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 236-2156Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Khatibi?
Dr. Khatibi is an amazing doctor, I'm glad my daughter recommended her to me. She always makes sure to explain everything in full depth of what I'm having done or have had done. Dr. Khatibi is the doctor for not only myself but also my daughter and granddaughter, 3 generations how neat is that. Glad I have Dr. Khatibi as my PCP.
About Dr. Esther Khatibi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356601207
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics and Women's Health Christus Health Texas A&M
- Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi South
- Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatibi works at
Dr. Khatibi speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatibi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatibi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.