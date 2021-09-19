Dr. Ho-Kung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Ho-Kung, MD
Overview
Dr. Esther Ho-Kung, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Ho-Kung works at
Locations
-
1
Kung, Esther MD - Ho-kung Esther MD210 E 47th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 688-8247
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho-Kung?
Dr Ho Kung was very pleasant and user friendly. She removed a lesion quickly and painlessly and called a week later with the lab results. No nonsense but friendly.
About Dr. Esther Ho-Kung, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1548332877
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho-Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho-Kung works at
Dr. Ho-Kung has seen patients for Warts, Melanoma and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho-Kung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho-Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho-Kung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho-Kung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho-Kung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.