Overview

Dr. Esther Fuchs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BERN / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Fuchs works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

