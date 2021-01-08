Dr. Esther Corrigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Corrigan, MD
Dr. Esther Corrigan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Legacy Community Health-santa Clara5616 Lawndale St Ste A108, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (713) 921-0075
Dr. Corrigan is the best in the business! Kind, funny, welcoming and very attentive. She has been my OB/GYN for +10yrs
About Dr. Esther Corrigan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Corrigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corrigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corrigan has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corrigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Corrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corrigan.
