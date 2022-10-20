Dr. Esther Clayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Clayton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Esther Clayton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 410 N Wickham Rd Ste 201, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 752-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I Had my hysterectomy done by her several years back it was one with the robotic she was there to answer my questions, caring doctor..also office visits she takes her time with you and goes over all results ....I would recommend her for gynecologist testing and surgeries,blood work. thank you
About Dr. Esther Clayton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
