Dr. Esther Cheung-Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Esther Cheung-Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Locations
River ENT6611 River Place Blvd Ste 301, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (512) 677-6368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheung-Phillips never disappoints. Her staff does a great job of getting you an appointment quickly, the waits while in the office are minimal, and she and her staff are top shelf. She performed a surgical procedure on me in June-2020 and it went great with essentially no pain or complications. On my latest visit she prescribed a new nasal steroid inhalant that is working great on my allergies. So yes, I would recommend this practice and Dr. CP!!!
About Dr. Esther Cheung-Phillips, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Southern Illinois School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
