Dr. Esther Cheung-Phillips, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Esther Cheung-Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Cheung-Phillips works at River ENT in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    River ENT
    6611 River Place Blvd Ste 301, Austin, TX 78730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 30, 2020
    Dr. Cheung-Phillips never disappoints. Her staff does a great job of getting you an appointment quickly, the waits while in the office are minimal, and she and her staff are top shelf. She performed a surgical procedure on me in June-2020 and it went great with essentially no pain or complications. On my latest visit she prescribed a new nasal steroid inhalant that is working great on my allergies. So yes, I would recommend this practice and Dr. CP!!!
    VincentC — Sep 30, 2020
    About Dr. Esther Cheung-Phillips, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1235355637
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    • Southern Illinois School of Medicine
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esther Cheung-Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung-Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheung-Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheung-Phillips works at River ENT in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cheung-Phillips’s profile.

    Dr. Cheung-Phillips has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung-Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung-Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung-Phillips.

