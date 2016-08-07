Dr. Esther Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Esther Chen, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Esther Chen MD PC812 Pollard Rd Ste 6, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 300-9298
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen is very friendly and answer all of our questions then give her advice. All staff there are so nice and friendly. The distance is little far from our place but it is worth.
About Dr. Esther Chen, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1568784478
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.