Dr. Esther Chaim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Esther Chaim, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Chaim works at
Locations
Esther Chaim Medical PC10910 Queens Blvd Ste B, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Esther Chaim, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St.John's Episcopal
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaim works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.