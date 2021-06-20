Dr. Cha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Cha, MD
Overview
Dr. Esther Cha, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA.
Locations
St. Mary Surgical Associates Langhorne1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 225, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-6613
Barnaby Schafer Surgical Associates Inc.2701 Holme Ave Ste 104, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 710-6613
- 3 110 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 422-3790
St Mary Surgical Associates1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 411, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-6613
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I believe that Dr. Cha is one of the best colon rectal surgeons in the area. Dr. Cha is out of St Mary Medical Center in Langhorne,Pa. Dr. Cha is very clear in everything she does. I had emergency surgery in February and for what I understand Dr. Cha saved me.
About Dr. Esther Cha, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1912327750
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
