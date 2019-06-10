Overview

Dr. Esther Alonso, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Alonso works at Joanna M Rodriguez MD PA in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.