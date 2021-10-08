Dr. Estelle Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Estelle Yoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Estelle Yoo, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sanford Medical Center Bismarck and Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Dr. Yoo works at
Locations
Reston Ear Nose & Throat1860 Town Center Dr Ste 335, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 787-3322
It Is Ent Pllc2210 Mount Vernon Ave Ste 205, Alexandria, VA 22301 Directions (571) 447-9136
Sanford Ear, Nose & Throat715 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 323-8922
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Medical Center Bismarck
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yoo listened carefully and thoughtfully, and gave my mother the best treatment imaginable. I could not recommend her more highly.
About Dr. Estelle Yoo, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Alfred I. Dupont Hospital For Children
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoo speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
