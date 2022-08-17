Dr. Estelle Stein, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Estelle Stein, DDS
Overview
Dr. Estelle Stein, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bath, PA.
Locations
Estelle R. Stein, DDS116 S Walnut St, Bath, PA 18014 Directions (610) 837-7811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the BEST!!
About Dr. Estelle Stein, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, French
- 1194810606
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein speaks French.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.