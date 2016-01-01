Dr. Hung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estelle Hung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Estelle Hung, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 75 State St, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (888) 982-7956
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Estelle Hung, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1023089356
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
