Dr. Estelle Archer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Estelle Archer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Archer works at
Locations
Ams1900 S Coulter St Ste B, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 350-7312
Amarillo Medical Specialists1215 S Coulter St Ste 400, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-8331
- 3 1301 S Coulter St Ste 107, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 350-7308
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful physician! She stays on time and is very comprehensive. I highly recommend Dr. Estelle Archer!
About Dr. Estelle Archer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1134179492
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Archer has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Archer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.