Dr. Estella Whimbey, MD
Dr. Estella Whimbey, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
About Dr. Estella Whimbey, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1417159039
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Cancer
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine
