Dr. Estella Robinson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2023 years of experience
Dr. Estella Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.

Dr. Robinson works at East El Paso Women's Healthcare in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East El Paso Women's Healthcare Center
    7826 Bois D Arc Dr, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-1980

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 28, 2019
    She is possibly the best Doctor I have been to. very thorough when evaluating, listens and addresses any concern you might have and takes the time needed with every one of her patients. She is worth every minute of the wait.
    Maria L Verduzco in El Paso, TX — Mar 28, 2019
    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    2023 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1376593285
    Residency
    Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Internship
    Lincoln Med and Mental Health Center
    Medical Education
    Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    University of Texas at El Paso
    Dr. Estella Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at East El Paso Women's Healthcare in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

