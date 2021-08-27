Dr. Estell Pappas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Estell Pappas, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Estell Pappas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Footcare Specialists136 Sherman Ave Ste 202, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 624-9991
New Haven Podiatry Associates3851 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-6543
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr. Pappas is skilled, personable and highly professional. Highest recommendation.
About Dr. Estell Pappas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.