Dr. Calica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estelita Calica, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Estelita Calica, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Locations
Estelita B. Calica M.d. Apc.1505 Wilson Ter Ste 230, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 546-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Estelita Calica, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Calica. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.