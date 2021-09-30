Overview

Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at MOUNT SINAI COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.