Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Center4306 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 535-3310
University of Miami Hospital & Clinics -2801 NE 213th St Ste 1101, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 689-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriquez is excellent in many areas. She is knowledgeable, informative, and willing to spend the time necessary to help her patients understand their illness and options. She is kind but honest. Unfortunately for me I have to relocate and must find another oncologist. The odds of finding one of her caliber are not good.
About Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia Presbyterian Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
