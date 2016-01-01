Dr. Estela Ogiste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogiste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Estela Ogiste, MD
Overview
Dr. Estela Ogiste, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Adams, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.
Dr. Ogiste works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Eyecare77 Hospital Ave Ste 110, North Adams, MA 01247 Directions (413) 664-6736
-
2
Advanced Eyecare PC322 DEWEY ST, Bennington, VT 05201 Directions (413) 664-6736
-
3
Orville Palmer M.d.1783 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10035 Directions (212) 348-6001
-
4
New York Eye Surgery Associates PC1101 Pelham Pkwy N, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 519-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ogiste?
About Dr. Estela Ogiste, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1780684902
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogiste has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogiste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogiste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogiste works at
Dr. Ogiste has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Visual Field Defects and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogiste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ogiste speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogiste. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogiste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogiste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogiste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.