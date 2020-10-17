Overview

Dr. Estela Mota, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop and Ascension Seton Smithville.



Dr. Mota works at Premier Family Physicians Bastrop in Bastrop, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.