Overview

Dr. Estela Apolinar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Apolinar works at Sun State Cardiology in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.