Dr. Estefania Miranda, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Estefania Miranda, DMD
Overview
Dr. Estefania Miranda, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Easley, SC.
Dr. Miranda works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Dental Care of Easley5075 Calhoun Memorial Hwy, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 558-7783
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miranda?
The staff if very friendly and helpful. We are always greeted with smiles! Dr. Miranda is very knowledgeable, but also very good at explaining things in a way that is easily understood. My son was in need of dental work over several visits and they gave us fair prices for everything upfront before scheduling any appointments. We were able to schedule all of our appointments at one time so we know what’s coming up and the cost of each individual visit.
About Dr. Estefania Miranda, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1639526643
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miranda using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.