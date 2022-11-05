Overview

Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Vietorisz works at Stamford Ophthalmology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.