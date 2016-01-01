See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Esteban Hennings, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Esteban Hennings, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Grecc VA Medical Center|University Of Florida

Dr. Hennings works at Humanitas Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Humanitas Primary Care
    3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 414, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 968-4598

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Wellness Examination
Dizziness
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Wellness Examination
Dizziness

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Esteban Hennings, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932210457
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grecc VA Medical Center|University Of Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esteban Hennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hennings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hennings works at Humanitas Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hennings’s profile.

    Dr. Hennings has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Wellness Examination, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

