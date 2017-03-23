Overview

Dr. Esteban Gambaro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Gambaro works at Bond Clinic PA in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Peptic Ulcer and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.