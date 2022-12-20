Overview

Dr. Esteban Escolar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Escolar works at Columbia University Division of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.