Dr. Diaz-Rivera accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Esteban Diaz-Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Esteban Diaz-Rivera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Santiago De Compostela, Facultade De Medicina E Odontoloxia and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Diaz-Rivera works at
Locations
Esteban J. Diaz Rivera MD PA777 E 25th St Ste 514, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 835-7502
Bma of Hialeah7170 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 835-7140
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
About Dr. Esteban Diaz-Rivera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1932156999
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Va Med Center
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Universidad Santiago De Compostela, Facultade De Medicina E Odontoloxia
