Dr. Esteban Bonfante, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Esteban Bonfante, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Bonfante works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Pensacola in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA and Newbury Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenitis, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Children's Specialty Care
    8331 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 473-4543
    Dr. Esteban Bonfante
    415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 210, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 379-0277
    Dr. Esteban Bonfante
    1000 Newbury Rd Ste 285, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 376-0277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Duodenitis
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Duodenitis
Gastritis
Esophagitis

Duodenitis
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Constipation
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Celiac Disease
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysphagia
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Nausea
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Chronic Diarrhea
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain
Cirrhosis
Colic
Colitis
Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome
Dehydration
Digestive Disorders
Dysentery
Encopresis
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal pH Monitoring
Esophageal Ulcer
Failure to Thrive
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroenteritis
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Malnutrition
Nutritional Diseases
Pancreatic Disease
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pinworm
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectal Bleeding
Rectal-Colon Bleeding
Swallowing Disorders
Vomiting
Weight Loss
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Esteban Bonfante, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497957575
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • Anahuac University / School of Medicine
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esteban Bonfante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonfante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonfante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonfante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonfante has seen patients for Duodenitis, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonfante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonfante. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonfante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonfante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonfante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

