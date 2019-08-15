See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Esta Kronberg, MD

Dermatology
5 (58)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Esta Kronberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Kronberg works at Derm Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Derm Surgery
    7500 Beechnut St Ste 290, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4773
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 15, 2019
    I've gone to Dr. Kronberg for over 10 years. Even after moving to California last year, I still travel back to Houston to see her for my skin checks. The care and attention she gives her patients is unparalleled. As a melanoma survivor, I know I'm in the best hands with Dr. Kronberg. I can't recommend her enough!
    Mollie W. — Aug 15, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Esta Kronberg, MD
    About Dr. Esta Kronberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215039912
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Dermatology
    Internship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esta Kronberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kronberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kronberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kronberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kronberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

