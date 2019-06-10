See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Essie Kueberuwa Yates, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Essie Kueberuwa Yates, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Imperial College London and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kueberuwa Yates works at Yates Institute of Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yates Institute Fort Lauderdale
    717 SE 2nd St Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 463-5208
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2019
    I look 10 years younger! My scars are barely visible, and I barely bruised. Dr Yates performed a face/neck lift and eyelids on me 4 months ago, and I could not be more pleased.
    — Jun 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Essie Kueberuwa Yates, MD
    About Dr. Essie Kueberuwa Yates, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538461421
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Imperial College London
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Essie Kueberuwa Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kueberuwa Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kueberuwa Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kueberuwa Yates works at Yates Institute of Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kueberuwa Yates’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kueberuwa Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kueberuwa Yates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kueberuwa Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kueberuwa Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

