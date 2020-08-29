Overview

Dr. Essam Tellawi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and UM Charles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tellawi works at MDVIP - Alexandria, Virginia in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Indigestion, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.