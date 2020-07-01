See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Essam Taymour, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Essam Taymour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Taymour works at Essam Taymour MD in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    www.gynobmedgroup.com
    3550 Linden Ave Ste 1, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-5331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Dr. Taymour has been my doctor for 28 years. I trust him with my life.He’s caring, takes the appropriate time with his patients and would never recommend a treatment or a procedure that you don’t need. He gives you lots of options and is always available when needed. He’s very knowledgeable and very clear. Has a lot of patience when it comes to explaining what needs to be done. The office staff is wonderful. I couldn’t have asked for more! Thank you Dr. Taymour and Staff! I really appreciate your work, your care and your dedication!!! I hope you never retire!
    Marie Belardinelli — Jul 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Essam Taymour, MD
    About Dr. Essam Taymour, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1306985445
    Education & Certifications

    • Upstate Med Center
    • Geisinger Med Center
    • Downstate Med Center
    • University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Essam Taymour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taymour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taymour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taymour works at Essam Taymour MD in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Taymour’s profile.

    Dr. Taymour has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taymour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Taymour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taymour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taymour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taymour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

