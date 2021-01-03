Dr. Essam Quraishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quraishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Essam Quraishi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Essam Quraishi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ntr University and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Locations
Gastrointestinal & Liver Consultants, Inc2621 S Bristol St Ste 202, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (657) 900-4536Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 1400 Reynolds Ave Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (657) 900-4536
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Essam Quraishi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1902952690
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Ntr University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quraishi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quraishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Quraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Quraishi has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer and Dysphagia, and more.
Dr. Quraishi speaks Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Quraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.