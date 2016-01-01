Overview

Dr. Essam Montasir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Montasir works at Heart City Health in Elkhart, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.